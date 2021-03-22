Mansion with 30 chandeliers hits market for $8.4 million in Pennsylvania. Take a look

A 19,000 square-foot mansion with 2 walk-in vaults and 30 crystal chandeliers in Pennsylvania is on the market for $8.4 million. Realtor.com

A mansion featuring 30 crystal chandeliers and two walk-in vaults could be yours for $8.4 million.

The 19,000-square-foot “French European” house built on more than 11 acres of Jericho Mountain — a “sought after” part of Pennsylvania — is now on the market, according to Realtor.com.

This $8.4 million mansion in New Hope, Pennsylvania is 19,000 square feet on about 11 acres of Jericho Mountain. Realtor.com

Take the elevator or one of the staircases to venture through the three-storied New Hope palace, which includes 10 bathrooms (seven full, three half), a four-car garage, an indoor pool and hot tub, plus “imported marble in almost every room.”

Along with six bedrooms, the mansion also has built-in Sonos speakers, gold fixtures and a media room, a game/recreation room and two bars, photos show.

A 19,000 square-foot home on the market in New Hope, Pennsylvania has everything a home entertainer could need, including a full bar. realtor.com

The ample kitchen has a six-burner gas stove, a fireplace decorated with intricate moldings and space for at least 12 people to enjoy a meal, photos show.

An $8.4 million mansion comes with 30 chandeliers and a kitchen big enough to feed you and at least 12 friends. realtor.com

An outdoor pavilion with a second kitchen is in the process of being constructed.

Besides its high-end amenities geared toward entertaining, the house doubles as a secure fortress, complete with security cameras around the perimeter, gated entry, leaded glass doors and “[two] massive vaults — your very own walk-in security deposit boxes!” the Realtor.com listing says.

The home last sold in 2019 for $1.65 million, about $6.7 million less, according to the website.