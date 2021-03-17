‘A sign of spring and new beginning’: Smaller, quieter St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to New York City

NEW YORK – Compared to past years of loud crowds and high spirits, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade that weaved through Manhattan on Wednesday was far more muted.

Still, a procession of roughly 50 National Guard members and 50 NYPD officers, firefighters and other first responders did their best to celebrate the day of Irish pride, a year after festivities were cancelled at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s so important that we continue the traditions of the parade,” parade chairman Hilary Beirne told the Daily News. “It’s a sign of spring and new beginning and hopefully, today will mark a new beginning for New York City.”

The parade began before the crack of dawn around E. 26th St. and Lexington Ave. in Kips Bay, winding up to Madison Ave. before concluding at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Fifth Ave. Instead of the usual throngs of revelers, handfuls of New Yorkers were on the sidewalk simply commuting to work.

The parade comes as authorities have given permission for more and more parts of daily life to resume amid efforts to vaccinate the population against COVID.

“There’s something powerful about this tradition, but also people gathering despite the disease,” said Mayor de Blasio. “Next year, we’re going to be back at full strength.”

Before the start of 8:30 a.m. Mass, Cardinal Timothy Dolan came outside to greet the marchers.

Parade diehards Maebelline and Billy — Irish wolfhounds who serve as mascots of the 69th Regiment of the New York National Guard — were on hand.

“It’s kind of surreal to be back to something normal,” said their handler Eileen Flanagan. “I’m not used to seeing this much sidewalk.”

At morning Mass, Dolan alluded to the scandals consuming Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration while acknowledging elected officials in attendance.

“Lt. Gov. (Kathy) Hochul, welcome. We’re sure glad you’re here. And if you want to light some candles after Mass, we’d understand, alright? Our prayers are with you, with responsibilities,” he said to loud applause.