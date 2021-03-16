Police: 1 dead, 2 held in shooting at Boise State University

Two suspects have been taken into custody in a fatal shooting on the campus of Boise State University, police said early Tuesday.

Officers responded to a call about shots fired at around 11:30 Monday night, Boise police tweeted. They found a man lying in the street with gunshot wounds who was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, a police statement said.

A white passenger vehicle was seen fleeing the area after the shooting, and a short time later officers tried to pull over a similar car about two miles (3.2 kilometers) away from the shooting scene, the statement said.

One man ran from the car, but was taken into custody a few blocks away, the statement said. Police said another suspect in the area was also taken into custody after officers chased him on foot.

The identities of the victim and the suspect were not immediately made public. Police also did not disclose details of how the shooting unfolded.

News outlets reported that the university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a shooting in the vicinity of Jade Hall, which has student housing.

A second alert urged people to shelter in place. An all-clear message was sent early Tuesday, less than an hour later.

The Boise State University campus is in an urban setting near downtown Boise, surrounded by neighborhoods and local businesses.

Mike Sharp, a college spokesman, didn’t immediately respond to email, social media and phone messages seeking comment.