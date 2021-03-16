See stunning, private Telluride estate of Tom Cruise in Colorado. Price tag: $39.5M

Actor Tom Cruise has listed his secluded and stunningly beautiful 320-acre, custom-built Telluride estate for $39.5 million.

“Luxury meets legend at this 320-acre Telluride ranch, custom built for privacy, where unspoiled natural beauty, sweeping mountain vistas and outdoor recreation abound,” according to the listing.

Cruise purchased five plots of land, beginning In 1992, to create the Colorado retreat, according to the Denver Business Journal, and the main residence, spanning 11,512 square feet, was completed in 1994. The property at 115 Francisco Way is accessed via a scenic one-mile drive from a secure gated entry.

The estate — with a total of seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms — is bathed in warm bleached cedar timbers and native stone. The property offers dramatic views of rolling hills and snow-capped mountain peaks. There is a three-bedroom guest lodge nestled nearby among the aspen trees. Over the 320 acres are extensive forested trails.

The listing agent is Dan Dockray of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

“It’s a super-private escape that is super convenient at the same time,” he told the Denver Business Journal.

The property is only minutes from historic downtown Telluride, world-class skiing and golf courses.

The main house comes with a library, media room, a gym, billiards room and offices.

There is also a large sports court, a dirt bike and snowmobile track.