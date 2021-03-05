Passenger’s death forces Seattle-bound flight to land in Sacramento, reports say

A Delta flight from San José del Cabo to Seattle was diverted in Sacramento after a passenger was unresponsive and died mid-flight, news outlets reported. AP

A Delta flight headed to Seattle was diverted to Sacramento on Thursday evening after a passenger died mid-flight, news outlets reported.

Delta Flight 1837 traveling from San José del Cabo, Mexico, to Seattle was stopped at the Sacramento International Airport just after 7 p.m. when a passenger was unresponsive, according to CBS Sacramento.

“Delta flight 1837 operating to Seattle diverted to Sacramento International Airport following an onboard passenger medical situation,” a Delta spokesperson told Fox News. “The flight was met in Sacramento by medical personnel where they attended to the passenger onsite.”

Sacramento Airport Fire pronounced the passenger dead at the scene, ABC10 reported. The county coroner said the traveler, who has not been identified, likely died of natural causes, according to CBS Sacramento.

The other passengers on the flight arrived in Seattle about an hour and a half behind schedule, Fox News reported.

Delta and the Sacramento International Airport did not respond to McClatchy News’ requests for comment.