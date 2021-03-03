Missouri moves closer to allowing guns on public buses and trains

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House gave preliminary approval Wednesday to a measure that would allow some passengers to carry guns on public buses and trains.

The proposal, sponsored by Rep. Adam Schnelting, R-St. Peters, would apply only to people who have a state-issued concealed carry permit for firearms.

Schnelting said the legislation, which has been sought for at least a decade, is aimed at giving riders a way to defend themselves.

"I believe this legislation will discourage criminal activity on our public transit systems," Schnelting said.

Under current law, it is a crime to board a bus with a dangerous or deadly weapon. The measure wouldn't apply to Amtrak.

Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, credited Schnelting for limiting the measure to only those with a concealed carry permit. But, he said his constituents who use the MetroLink train and city buses oppose allowing weapons.

"Adding guns to the equation actually makes people less safe, not more," Merideth said.

The Board of Commissioners at Bi-State Development, which operates Metro Transit buses and trains, opposes the legislation.

"Concealed carry is not a reasonable assumption in a transit environment, just like it isn't reasonable at stadiums or in any massive crowd situation. As a normal course of business, we are discussing these policy issues with our lawmakers, and state senators in the St. Louis area are concerned about the negative impacts of this proposed legislation," said Kevin Scott, general manager of field operations for Metro Transit.

State law now allows only law enforcement personnel to be armed on MetroLink. Metro has the same rule for buses.

The public transit legislation follows the fatal shooting of security guard James Cook on Jan. 31 at the Delmar MetroLink station.

The proposal, which also is moving in the Senate, is one element of an ongoing push by Republicans to ease gun laws in a state where gun violence is on the rise.

The House gave first-round approval last month to a proposal that would prevent local law enforcement from enforcing federal gun laws that aren't on the books in Missouri.

The "Second Amendment Preservation Act," sponsored by Rep. Jered Taylor, R-Nixa, seeks to invalidate federal laws or other actions deemed to infringe on a person's Second Amendment right to bear arms.

The Legislature in 2016 did away with concealed-carry requirements, and though concealed-carry certifications still exist, they are not required in order to legally carry a gun in public, a law known as "constitutional carry."

The legislation is House Bill 52.