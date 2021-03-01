National
Luka Doncic autographed NBA rookie card nets $4.6 million. It’s one-of-a-kind
While the basketball world has been swooning over the cryptocurrency, virtual card phenomenon “NBA Top Shot,” a one-of-a-kind deal involving Dallas Mavericks wunderkind Luka Doncic quietly went down on Sunday ... which happened to be the guard’s 22nd birthday.
A Doncic National Treasures Auto Logoman 1/1 autographed rookie card sold for $4.6 million according to collector Bolillo Lajan San, and was reportedly the highest-priced NBA card ever sold.
“Today is a big day in the hobby. Also, it just happens to be @lukadoncic birthday as well which was pure coincidence,” an Instagram post read. “Being this is such a significant deal I have to make it public. Many heard there was a deal brewing since back in November of 2020 for the 2018-19 National Treasures Luka Doncic Rc Auto Logoman 1/1. Even though there was a few adjustments to the sale price since then, today my new business partner / friend and I have finalized the deal at 4.6 million for the card.”
Multiple outlets, including The Dallas Morning News, said that it was reportedly the highest price paid for a basketball card. This came weeks after Doncic’s limited edition 2018 Panini Gold Prizm card sold in an auction for $799,500.
Doncic is averaging 28.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and nine assists this season and is in the middle of a Most Valuable Player campaign.
While the selling price of the Doncic card was astronomic, it’s only the second highest purchase price of a sports trading card in history. In January, a rare Mickey Mantle card, called the “Mona Lisa of sports cards,” sold for a record-shattering $5.2 million, CBS reported.
