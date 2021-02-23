Bullet blasts beer can between 2 customers after man fires into bar, Arkansas cops say

Edward Montgomery, 23, was arrested after police say he fired several shots into Tables and Ale bar in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Screengrab: Google Maps

Two bar patrons had a close call Monday night after police say a man fired shots into the Arkansas establishment following a fight with his girlfriend.

Edward Montgomery, 23, told police he walked into Tables and Ale in Fayetteville carrying a pistol before getting into an argument with his girlfriend, KHBS reported.

Montgomery said he got angry and threw a beer at the wall, prompting several people to ask him to leave, according to the outlet.

Two men followed him to the door, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

On his way out, police said Montgomery pulled out the gun and fired a shot into the ceiling before heading outside and firing two more rounds into the bar’s front door and window, KFSM reported.

Two witnesses told police that one of the rounds flew between them, hitting a beer can that was sitting on the table in front of them, according to the KHBS.

No one was injured.

Witnesses at the bar helped identify Montgomery and police arrested him at his home around 8:45 p.m., according to KFSM.

Montgomery told police he’d disassembled the gun before hiding it at a construction site and going home, the Democrat-Gazette reported.

Police were later able to find the weapon, KFSM reported.

Montgomery was arrested in connection with two counts of aggravated assault, committing a terroristic act, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance, according to jail records.

Police found LSD in his wallet when he arrived at the Washington County Detention Center, the Democrat-Gazette reported.

A hearing is set for Wednesday.