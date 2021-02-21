Suspect in NC kidnapping dies after police rescue 14-year-old girl, Arkansas cops say

A man suspected of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl from North Carolina died Sunday, Arkansas police say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old from North Carolina died Sunday in Arkansas, police say.

On Saturday night, two officers from Lonoke, Arkansas, spotted a Dodge SUV believed to be connected with the kidnapping in a McDonald’s parking lot, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police. The officers, who saw two people inside the car, ordered the driver, 38-year-old William Robert Ice of Pennsylvania, to get out.

When he did, he began shooting at the officers, critically injuring one of them, the release says. Ice then drove off as the other officer “returned gunfire.”

An Arkansas state trooper saw the vehicle leaving the parking lot and chased it until it “became disabled in a snowbank” at which point the 14-year-old ran from the car before being “secured by a state trooper,” police say.

“Inside the SUV, the trooper found Ice critically injured from what preliminarily appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the release says.

Ice died at a Little Rock hospital Sunday, officials say. The injured officer is in stable condition.