Orlando man arrested for flying drone in Super Bowl restricted area, feds say

An Orlando man flouted national airspace restrictions by flying a drone over events held to celebrate Super Bowl LV in downtown Tampa Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Henry Jimenez, 33, was charged in the Middle District of Florida with violating national defense airspace, the office said in a release. If convicted, Jimenez could face up to one year in federal prison.

On Feb. 3, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary flight restriction over downtown Tampa to secure the area ahead of Super Bowl LV, according to the release.

FBI agents saw a drone flying near the Barrymore Hotel along the Tampa Riverwalk that same day, and found Jimenez operating the drone around half a mile away.

Investigators found Jimenez flew his drone outside his line of sight and over people and moving vehicles, violating FAA regulations for recreational drone usage.

Jimenez told agents he knew about the temporary flight restriction, showing them an alert he received from his drone application warning about it, and said he has an FAA license to operate the drone, officials said.

Authorities said data from the drone’s flight path showed it flying over Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, which is hosting the NFL’s Super Bowl Experience ahead of Super Bowl LV. The ticketed experience includes exhibits and interactive games, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The park is located 3.5 miles from Raymond James Stadium, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday.