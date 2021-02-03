Judge blocks Texas plan to remove Planned Parenthood from Medicaid

AUSTIN, Texas — Responding to an emergency lawsuit filed hours earlier, a Travis County judge issued an order Wednesday blocking Texas from removing Planned Parenthood as a Medicaid health care provider beginning Thursday.

The 14-day temporary restraining order, granted by state District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble after a brief hearing Wednesday afternoon, allows Planned Parenthood to continue providing health care to about 8,000 low-income Texans.

The judge also set a Feb. 17 hearing to determine whether a temporary injunction should be issued to keep Planned Parenthood in Medicaid.

In its lawsuit, Planned Parenthood argued that state officials did not follow the legally mandated process for kicking its health clinics out of Medicaid. Wednesday was supposed to be the final day Planned Parenthood clinics could receive Medicaid reimbursement for care that can include contraceptives, cancer screening and testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, but not abortions.

Texas Republicans have long worked to cut state funding to Planned Parenthood because the organization provides abortions and frequently sues to block state laws limiting access to abortion.

Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, accused Gov. Greg Abbott of playing politics with health care by spearheading a movement to defund the organization.

"By forcing people — disproportionately Black and brown people, essential workers and single parents — to go without critical health care, his administration is jeopardizing their futures, safety and ability to control their own bodies," Johnson said.

The effort to oust Planned Parenthood from Medicaid began in 2015 when state officials complained that an undercover video shot by abortion opponents showed Planned Parenthood officials in a Houston clinic agreeing to illegal activity, such as changing abortion procedures to better acquire fetal tissue for researchers.

Planned Parenthood sued, and in 2017, U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks of Austin ruled that the organization must remain in Medicaid because the video contained no proof that illegal activity had occurred.

Texas appealed, leading ultimately to a December ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that backed Texas in the Medicaid fight.

On Jan. 4, state health officials gave Planned Parenthood a 30-day notice of termination from Medicaid.

Planned Parenthood's lawsuit argued that the termination letter did not comply with state law, including requirements that reasonable notice, and an opportunity for a hearing, be given.

The organization is seeking a court order blocking its removal until it exhausts all available administrative protests and appeals.

Texas officials, however, have argued that Planned Parenthood's attack on the Jan. 4 notice of termination was misguided because a notice sent in January 2016 — kicking off years of litigation — complied with all necessary state laws and Medicaid regulations.

