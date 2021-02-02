Ocasio-Cortez reveals she survived sexual assault. ‘I haven’t told many people that’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., questions Postmaster General Louis DeJoy during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on the Postal Service on Capitol Hill, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP) AP

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed Monday that she’s a survivor of sexual assault during an Instagram video in which she described her experience during the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

“I haven’t told many people that in my life, but when we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other,” the Democratic congresswoman from New York City said during the video.

She said the revelation may be a shock to people close to her.

“The reason I say this and the reason I’m getting emotional in this moment is because these folks who tell us to move on, that it’s not a big deal that we should forget what’s happened or even telling us to apologize, these are the same tactics of abusers,” she said of the Capitol riot, when a pro-Trump mob stormed Congress as lawmakers were working to certify then-President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, forcing evacuations and leaving five dead.

Ocasio-Cortez previously said that she feared for her life during the riot and has previously spoken out about receiving death threats.