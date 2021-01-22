Lawyer says Trump’s failure to pardon accused Capitol rioters is a ‘betrayal’

ST. LOUIS – A lawyer for one of the men charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol said that former President Donald Trump's refusal to pardon Jacob Chansley and other Trump followers was a "betrayal."

Clayton lawyer Albert Watkins said in a statement Wednesday that he'd approached Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows directly about the pardon.

"Mr. Chansley, along with many others who were similarly situated, are now compelled to reconcile a betrayal by a man whose back they felt they had for years. In turn, they are compelled to be introspective and evaluate how they got where they are, the role of their former leader in that tragic course, and the vulnerabilities they share," Watkins' statement reads, in part.