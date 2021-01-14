Post Malone gifts 10,000 of his sold-out Crocs to health care workers across US

In this Nov. 24, 2019, file photo Post Malone arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Invision/AP

You can’t find Post Malone’s Duet Max Clog II Crocs in stores, but the rapper is making sure thousands of health care workers get a pair.

The rapper has teamed up with Crocs and the nonprofit Musicians on Call to donate 10,000 pairs of the exclusive shoes, Billboard reported. They will be handed out in 70 hospitals across the country.

Musicians on Call wrote on Facebook the Crocs were donated “as a thank you for their brave work on the frontlines to keep our communities safe.”

Staff at Brynn Marr Hospital in Jacksonville, North Carolina, already received theirs and showed off the black and pink Crocs on social media.

“Thank you to Musicians on Call for the generous donation of Post Malone Crocs for our direct care staff,” the hospital wrote in a Facebook post. “Everyone was so excited to receive this thoughtful gift and now our whole team is feeling stylish!”

The exclusive pair of shoes sold out the day they were released last month.

“So grateful for @PostMalone & @Crocs support so @musiciansoncall can provide frontline caregivers with some fresh kicks to show our love for all they do,” Musicians on Call President and CEO Pete Griffin tweeted.

Musicians on Call is an organization that “brings live and recorded music” to hospitalized patients unable to leave their beds.

The organization did not state which other hospitals would receive the footwear.

Post Malone has been generous with his line of footwear before, giving them out to 5,000 fans around the world in December “as a thank you.”

Also in December, he sent pairs of the latest collaboration to students at Texas’ Grapevine High School, where he attended before becoming famous, McClatchy News reported.