Accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse wore ‘Free As F---’ T-shirt at bar last week: report

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old Illinois man who faces a number of charges after allegedly killing multiple people during a racial justice protest in Wisconsin last summer, reportedly wore a t-shirt reading “Free As F---” while drinking at a Badger State bar last week.

According to the Journal Times, Rittenhouse was photographed multiple times wearing the shirt shortly after he officially pleaded not guilty during a virtually arraignment last Tuesday. He was at the bar, Pudgy’s Pub in Mount Pleasant, just north of Kenosha, the site of the deadly shooting Rittenhouse is accused of perpetuating, with at least one of his parents, Wendy Rittenhouse.

Under Wisconsin law, those 18 and over who are in bars with at least one parent can consume alcohol. Rittenhouse appears to be drinking a Coors Light in the photos.

After an investigation, however, Mount Pleasant Police said Rittenhouse had not violated any of the conditions of his $2 million bond which was raised from donations from conservative groups. The conditions of his release on bond did not stipulate whether Rittenhouse was allowed to consume alcohol.

Despite being from Antioch, Illinois, Rittenhouse is staying in Racine, Wisconsin, and working with a defense team in the state.

Rittenhouse, who turned 18 this week, is charged with five counts, including two homicide charges and one for attempted homicide for shooting three men, killing two, during protests last August after Kenosha police shot Jacob Blake.