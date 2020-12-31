Justin Bieber, KISS, Jason Isbell and more. See who has New Year’s livestream concerts

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are among the acts who will perform New Year’s Eve livestream concerts. ssharpe@newsobserver.com

It may not feel like a typical New Year’s Eve, as many Americans will likely stay home instead of celebrating at packed events.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy yourselves by ringing in the new year from the comfort of your own home.

So break out your snacks, put on your comfiest outfit — hey, no one’s judging here — and enjoy one of these livestream concerts Thursday evening.

Justin Bieber: Starting at 10:15 p.m. EST, one of the biggest pop stars on the planet will livestream as a part of “T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live with Justin Bieber.” T-Mobile customers will get free access to the show, but everyone else will have to pay $25 at www.JustinBieberNYE.com.

KISS: Appropriately named “KISS 2020 Goodbye,” the iconic rock ’n’ roll group will livestream beginning at 9 p.m. EST from Dubai. The show, priced at $39.99, features 50 cameras and 360-degree views. For more information, visit www.Kiss2020Goodbye.com.

Post Malone: The rapper will headline the “Bud Light Seltzer Sessions New Year’s Eve.” Post Malone will be joined by Jack Harlow, Steve Aoki, Saweetie and Sebastian Yatra. The free show will be broadcast at 10:30 p.m. ET at NYE.budlight.com.

BTS: The most famous K-pop band in the world, BTS, is headlining a New Year’s Eve special in South Korea. The group will be joined by Gfriend, TXT, ENHYPEN, NU’EST, Lee Hyun, Bumzu, along with special guests Halsey, Steve Aoki and Lauv. For more information, visit campaign.weverseshop.io/nyel/

The Avett Brothers: You can watch The Avett Brothers and more than a dozen special guests, including Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, Dax Shepard and Judd Apatow. The virtual celebration begins at 8 p.m. EST with pricing starting at $39.99. For tickets, visit nye.theavettbrothers.com/.

Melissa Etheridge: The Grammy-award winner will perform in “a show full of surprises” beginning at 6 p.m. EST. To buy tickets for the $10 concert, visit etheridgetv.com/mammaschoice.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: Jam out with Jason Isbell live from Nashville beginning at 9 p.m. EST. Tickets are $30 and can be bought at Fans.live.

Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato, J Balvin, Kane Brown: YouTube will feature some of the biggest acts in the world for its “Hello 2021” New Year’s Eve celebration. Finneas, YG and some of YouTube’s biggest creators will also be included in the free show at 10:30 EST on YouTube.

Lucinda Williams: Singer/songwriter Lucinda Williams will pay tribute to The Rolling Stones in an 8 p.m. EST livestream concert. For information on the $20 show, visit https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/.

John Legend, Kaskade, Major Lazer: The party has already started at the “Abracadabra Returns to Ring in 2021” show, a nonstop 50-hour concert. Aloe Blacc and Marc Rebillet are also among the dozens of acts who will perform during the free show at abrafest.com.

Alabama: Country rock group Alabama will ring in the new year with a free virtual show at 9 p.m. EST. Tune in at UltimateRVShow.com.