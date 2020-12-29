National
Singer Meghan Trainor shells out $6.6 million for California mansion. Take a look
Meghan Trainor, who is expecting her first child in February, is getting a leg up on securing her nesting spot in Encino, California, where the “All About That Bass” singer has shelled out nearly $6.6 million for a ritzy mansion in the heart of the San Fernando valley.
The 1.1-acre estate is in good company too as it resides in the same part of town as Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, Dirt.com reported.
The extravagant house, and its sister two-story detached guest house, sits behind 10-foot gates and extremely tall hedges creating a privacy like no other. Inside, a double staircase and custom chandeliers cascade down from the ceiling.
“The main home offers soaring vaulted ceiling heights which allow for an abundance of natural light,” Realtor.com said. “Enjoy the expansive living room, dining room and spacious chef’s kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances.”
The glamour doesn’t stop with the entrance, the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion also has an arcade, recording studio, and a pool complete with a waterslide and waterfall feature.
“Tucked into a far corner of the property is the two-story detached guesthouse, where the property’s former three-car garage now functions as a mirror-walled, rubber-floored gym,” Dirt said. “Upstairs, the recording studio shares its space with a second kitchen/bar and a living room with another fireplace. Outside, there’s a full-size sports court.”
According to Variety, the singer bought the estate from rapper Doug Jordan, aka TMG Fresh.
Trainor shot to fame with “All About That Bass,” her debut single, back in 2014. Since then, she’s released three studio albums and collected the 2016 Grammy Award for Best New Artist, according to IMDb.
She and husband Daryl Sabara are expecting their first child in 2021, People reported.
