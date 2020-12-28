TikTok made its own ‘Ratatouille’ musical — now it has an all-star cast. How to watch

“Ratatouille”

TikTok has tapped Tituss Burgess, Wayne Brady and a slew of other Broadway heavy hitters to star in the platform’s first fan-made, crowdsourced musical.

“Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical,” also dubbed the Ratousical, will stream Friday, Jan. 1 for a one-night-only performance to benefit The Actors Fund, a nonprofit that supports performers and other entertainment industry employees.

The star-studded lineup also includes Adam Lambert, Priscilla Lopez, Owen Tabaka, Kevin Chamberlin, André De Shields and several others, production company Seaview announced Monday.

The rat's out of the hat! Say "bonjour" to the cast of #RatatouilleMusical! Get your tickets today to Ratatouille: The Ticket Musical, produced by @ThisIsSeaview, only on @TodayTix to support @TheActorsFund. https://t.co/3YxozrE7Hd pic.twitter.com/rxKmHiWovm — Ratatouille Musical (@ratatousical) December 28, 2020

“ ‘Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical’ uniquely lets Gen Z know that Broadway is watching and they are seen: as creators, as fans, and as future audiences,” according to a statement posted on the company’s website. “This event provides a once in a lifetime opportunity to harness this extraordinary outpouring of creativity and galvanize the energy behind this viral moment to create an unexpected, unprecedented, landmark response.”

The musical production is based on the animated 2007 Disney/Pixar film which tells the story of Remy the rat, a food enthusiast with dreams of becoming a chef at a famous Parisian restaurant.

The show will begin streaming at 7 p.m. ET Friday for 72 hours only, according to Deadline. Fans can buy tickets Monday exclusively at TodayTix.com