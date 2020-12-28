Don’t leave 2020 with a bang. Here’s how to handle your fireworks safely, experts say

File photograph

Independence Day isn’t the only day of the year where folks like to go wild with fireworks as a form of iridescent entertainment. New Year’s Eve is another holiday where people tend to light up night. Unfortunately, firework accidents happen every year, even with a fireworks shortage due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Regardless, people will still be looking to celebrate the slamming shut of 2020 with firework celebrations, so experts weigh in on how to stay safe.

“That’s especially important if young children are around, as they are often more likely to get hurt,” said Mississippi state fire marshal Mike Chaney of using caution when using fireworks to WLBT 3. “The risk of fireworks injury is highest for young people ages 0-4, followed by children 10-14.”

Fireworks Safety Tips

Those who are lighting fireworks or standing close by should wear protective eye wear

The National Safety Council suggests that people standing near, and/or handling fireworks should protect their eyes from any sparks that might fly in their direction.

Store the fireworks in a dry, cool area

WLBT 3 recommends that you should purchase fireworks from “reliable” sellers, and that you store them safely prior to lighting them.

Never ignite devices in a container

It’s a fire hazard, says The National Safety Council.

Never use fireworks while impaired by liquor or drugs

A great many fireworks accidents tend to happen when people are intoxicated while handling them, which is a big no-no, The National Council on Fireworks Safety said.

Do not relight a “dud’ firework

Let it go — it’s not going to work so don’t attempt to try to relight a firework that is clearly a goner. KEAN suggests that people should wait 20 minutes before putting the dud in a bucket of water.

Do not attempt to make your own fireworks

And never experiment with them if you gave it a go, WLBT says.

Do not hold a lit firework in your hands

“Our most common severe injury is a firework exploding in the hand causing massive damage and loss of fingers,” said Desirae McKee, a hand specialty surgeon at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to Daily Dose. “It’s like a mini-bomb going off. Fireworks burn at greater than 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. Yet, so many people hold a lit firework without contemplating the possible dangers.”

Remember, sparklers are dangerous

Although eye catching, sparklers burn at around 2,000 degrees, NSC says – which is hot enough to melt some metals. According to the NSC, sparklers are dangerous and “account for more than 25% of emergency room visits for fireworks injuries.”

Massachusetts is the only state that prohibits all fireworks, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association. Check the specific 2020 laws for your state here.