‘Doomed to die in pain.’ Pelican throat pouches slashed in California, rescue says

A pair of brown pelicans head for San Francisco Bay after being released at Fort Baker with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background in 2018. International Bird Rescue in San Pedro, California, has offered a reward to find out who has been slashing throat pouches of brown pelicans in Southern California. Associated Press file

Someone has been slashing the throat pouches of brown pelicans in Southern California, a bird rescue says.

Four pelicans have been brought to International Bird Rescue in San Pedro with symmetrical cuts on both sides of their throat pouches, which the birds use to feed, the agency says.

“These wounds leave the pelicans in shock and doomed to die in pain,” the rescue group said. The organization has offered a $5,000 reward for information on the attacks.

The wounded birds have been found in Marina del Rey and Ventura Harbor. A fifth bird with similar injuries was found in fall 2019, also from Ventura Harbor.

“These are a whole new level of horrible,” said veterinarian Dr. Rebecca Duerr in a statement.

Brown pelicans also are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Contact the CalTIP hotline at 888-334-2258, the “CalTIP” app available in the App Store, or by texting “CALTIP”, followed by a space and the message, to 847411 (tip411) if you have any information on these crimes.. Include penal code 597 in the report.

Once threatened by DDT, brown pelicans live on both coasts of the United States, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo. They fly up to 100 feet in the air before folding their wings and plunging into the ocean to fish.

They can reach up to 5 feet in length, according to the zoo. Brown pelicans require up to 4 pounds of food a day and live up to 30 years in the wild.