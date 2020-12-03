Candle sold at Dollar Tree can bust its glass and has been recalled

A candle sold exclusively at Dollar Tree stores may be too powerful for its own good.

Adco Training, the Texas firm that distributes the Sure Scents 2-1 Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves Candle, issued the recall on Wednesday after receiving two reports that the candle’s flame height reached above the glass, causing the glass to break, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

No one had been hurt when the company issued the recall.

What the candles look like

The Sure Scents candle sold at Dollar Tree is about 2½ inches tall with a powder blue color wax encased in a glass votive.

If you bought one of these decorative candles stop using them and contact Dollar Tree for a refund.

About 143,000 of these $1 Sure Scents candles were for sale nationwide from July through September, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Sure Scents 2-1 Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves Candles sold via Dollar Tree have been recalled on Dec. 2, 2020. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

How to report an unsafe product

Dollar Tree can be reached at 800-876-8697 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Monday through Friday, or online at www.dollartree.com.

To report an unsafe product you can also file a report with the commission online at saferproducts.gov.