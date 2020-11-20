This public restroom in Colorado named best in US. Self-cleaning is just one perk

A self-cleaning restroom in Colorado was just named America’s best restroom. The bathroom at Bancroft Park in Colorado Springs gained popularity on TikTok. Cintas Corporation

Can you think of the nicest bathroom you’ve ever been in? It probably falls short compared to this one.

A self-cleaning restroom in Colorado was named America’s best restroom on Thursday. The bathroom at Bancroft Park in Colorado Springs gained popularity on TikTok for looking like “something out of Star Wars.”

“The self-cleaning restroom in Bancroft Park is a welcome amenity for residents and visitors who are seeking a clean park facility,” Cintas, the company that named America’s Best Restroom, said in a news release. “It holds three restrooms, including an ADA-compliant option, and each comes with green, red and yellow lights to show availability.”

The soap, water, toilet paper dispenser and hand dryer are all sensor-activated, and the restrooms self-clean after every 30 uses, according to Cintas.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

While the inside of the restroom is high-tech, the exterior is decorated with historic photos about the Old Colorado City neighborhood.

“We’re very proud to win this award since opening these new restrooms just a few short months ago,” Karen Palus, Colorado Springs parks, recreation and cultural services director, said in the news release. “The amount of recognition we’ve received is a testament to the value people place in hygienic and memorable public restrooms.”

Bancroft Park’s restroom is the 19th winner of Cintas’ America’s Best Restroom contest.. Each year 10 finalists are chosen “based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements,” Cintas said.

Then the public votes for the winner among the 10 finalists. This year, the finalists could be found across the country, including the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, Swift’s Attic in Austin, Texas, and The Guild Hotel in San Diego, California.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, occupant expectations are higher than they’ve ever been,” said Sean Mulcahey, Cintas marketing manager. “We’re proud to honor the City of Colorado Springs with this award as they’ve implemented technology to make cleaning a priority at their unique restrooms.”