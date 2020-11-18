Luxury Texas ranch with whimsical rooms — including a saloon — hits market for $7.5M

The Pigpen Ranch Screen grab courtesy of NAN and Company Properties

There is nothing like kicking back with a cold one in a rustic, saloon-style room as a player piano from the 1800s transmits a melody that absorbs into the velvet-covered walls.

And those with $7.5 million to spare can relax inside a room like that 24/7 if they’re looking to purchase a Texas getaway ranch that’s now on the market.

And yes, its name really is Pigpen Ranch.

The 7,089-square-foot ranch style home in Somerville, Texas, that sits on more than 198 acres, comes with seven bedrooms, seven full baths and three half baths, and offers everything a cowboy or cowgirl can possibly dream of when getting away from the hustle-and-bustle of city life.

Somerville is about 90 miles northwest of Houston.

Living room area. Screen grab courtesy of NAN and Company Properties

“Drive through the private gates and be prepared to be completely wowed by the fine details that meld Western charm with contemporary vibes,” Culture Map Houston says. “Stone, brick, and hardwood dominate throughout, with beamed ceilings, copper and pressed-metal accents, and a series of themed rooms that take visitors and residents alike back in time.”

The Saloon Screen grab courtesy of NAN and Company Properties

A gem in the ranch is “The Saloon,” a room that would make Doc Holliday emerald with envy, comes with a player piano from the 1800s and a “wide wall screen for movie viewing.” The bar has marble-topped back counters and even comes with a felt-topped card table, Culture Map says.

Outside oasis. Screen grab courtesy of NAN and Company Properties

“The premier backyard resort is complete with an outdoor pavilion, a grand outdoor living space with state of the art outdoor kitchen/ dining area and a custom pool featuring endless waterfalls, slide, rope swing, sports area and grotto,” the listing says of the outdoors space.