This two-time MLB All-Star is selling his gorgeous California beach house. Take a look
He broke into Major League Baseball in 2013, and became a two-time All-Star and the 2018 National League MVP. Now, Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich is hopping into the world of real estate by putting his modern Malibu, California, beach house on the market for $6,295,000, Realtor.com reports.
The 28-year-old bought the property in 2018 for $5.6 million, The Baltimore Sun reported.
The three-bedroom, three-bath, 2,500-square-foot house is just a few steps from the beach, and has a brilliant view of the Pacific Ocean from the open living room, which comes with a fireplace. The enjoined kitchen has a waterfall-edge island and polished cabinetry.
The primary bedroom offers access to outside, boasts a fireplace as well, and a primary bathroom comes with a bath with a free-standing tub.
“Other high-end perks include a mezzanine, glass elevator, a spacious rooftop deck with a spa, and space for outside dining and lounging,” Realtor.com said.
Earlier this year, Yelich dropped $5.5 million on a ready-to-be-developed hillside property in Carbon Beach, California, not far from the beach house that is on the market, Dirt reported.
Yelich, who grew up in Sherman Oaks, California, has spent the past three seasons with the Brewers after opening his career with the Miami Marlins.
