Miami-Dade firefighter answered call to his own home. His wife did not make it out alive

Miami-Dade County firefighters enter a house at Northwest 18th Street in Homestead Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 11, 2020, that that caught fire the day before, killing one woman inside.

As smoke and fire consumed Corey Logan’s Homestead home Tuesday afternoon, the Miami-Dade firefighter raced to the scene, his engine one of the first to respond.

What he found inside the home was devastating. According to multiple sources, Logan’s wife — a woman with multiple medical issues who for years he had he cared for — was dead in her bedroom, unable to escape the smoke and flames that filled the home.

“He was one of the first in. He was on the engine company that responded,” said a county emergency worker with knowledge of the incident.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue released an official statement late Wednesday morning saying Logan’s wife had “tragically” passed, but not naming her.

“At this time, out of respect for the family, we kindly ask for privacy as they are dealing with this tragic loss,” wrote MDFR Spokeswoman Erika Benitez. “We thank you for your patience and cooperation as we are focusing on supporting our firefighter and their family.”

Getting detailed information Wednesday, Veteran’s Day, was difficult. But a GoFundme page created by a fellow firefighter said Logan is a 20-year veteran who was working an overtime shift Tuesday when the call came in.

“Shortly after lunch Corey received a Ring notification on his phone which showed a neighbor frantically banging on his front door which led him to believe something was wrong at his house,” co-worker Christopher Morales wrote on GoFundMe. “Corey has been his wife’s caretaker for many years as she had many medical conditions.”

Morales said as his company raced to the fire after getting a call, the actual address of the home at Northwest 12th Avenue and 18th Street didn’t appear until a few minutes after they had left the station. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokeswoman Erika Benitez confirmed that Morales and Logan work out of the same station.

“Unfortunately when we arrived we had the worst case scenario. There was heavy smoke and fire coming from his house with his wife inside,” Morales wrote.

As of Wednesday afternoon the GoFundMe site had raised almost $57,000 and was quickly rising.

Anyone wishing to contribute can visit, https://gf.me/u/y79bft.