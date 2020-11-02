Out-of-control car skids off slippery road toward man shoveling snow, MA video shows

A Massachusetts man was shoveling snow off a driveway during last week’s cold snap in the Northeast when a car slid across the icy road and nearly struck him, sending the man tumbling to the ground, video shows.

Upton police posted the Ring camera footage of the man’s near-death experience on Twitter to warn people about driving too quickly during the winter season.

“Chilling reminder of how quickly one can lose control on slippery roads,” police tweeted. “Posted speed limits are designed for optimal conditions & operators must adjust their speeds (slow down) to accommodate environmental factors such as snow/rain.”

In the video, two people can be seen exiting the car and walking to the man who had already gotten up from his fall.

Officers said no one was injured during the Oct. 30 incident when snow poured down over Massachusetts and south New Hampshire, according to Storyful. Boston even set a daily snow record for the month.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here are some winter driving tips, suggested by the AAA.

Don’t use cruise control when driving on slippery roads.

Accelerate and decelerate slowly to avoid sliding on the road, especially when slowing down for a red light or stop sign. “Remember: it takes longer to slow down on icy roads,” AAA says.

Increase the amount of space between your car and the car in front of yours to provide extra time to stop if needed.

Try to get some inertia before driving up a hill and let that take you up to the top; hitting the gas pedal will make your wheels spin.