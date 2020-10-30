Honda gets crushed by a 120-foot tree — and keeps on driving, Georgia video shows

A Honda SUV was badly bent out of shape after Tropical Storm Zeta blew through Georgia and sent a 120-foot tree toppling onto its roof. Yet that didn’t stop its owner from driving off into the cloudy sunset.

Decatur resident Carlton Parks captured the moment his neighbor hopped into the partially crushed car — with its roof almost completely caved in and windshield still intact — and drove the mangled midsize SUV up the road Thursday.

“Further proof that you can’t kill a Honda,” Parks captioned the video on Twitter, where it had more than 2,600 views as of Friday afternoon.

Zeta, which made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday in southeastern Louisiana, brought heavy rain and damaging winds to the Peach State early Thursday. Nearly 1 million Georgians were left in the dark as downed trees and power lines caused massive outages across the state.

At least three deaths from the storm were confirmed, according to WSB-TV.

Parks said a tree removal team arrived after a large tree came down on his neighbor’s car Thursday, according to Storyful. After it was removed, Parks said workers were shocked the SUV was still functioning and could be driven.

He added that a tree specialist was in their neighborhood not too long ago.

“Shame is the neighbor had an arborist out 2 months ago and the trees were deemed fit and healthy,” Parks wrote on Twitter. “Storm was just too much.”

