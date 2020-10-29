Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Justin Bieber selling his Beverly Hills home for $9 million. Take a look inside

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin are reportedly selling this Beverly Hills mansion
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin are reportedly selling this Beverly Hills mansion The Altman Brothers' Instagram

Pop superstar Justin Bieber has put his Beverly Hills home on the market two months after buying a new residence in the area.

Bieber and his wife,Hailey Baldwin, listed their 5-bedroom, 7-bath Beverly Hills home they bought in 2019, according to Variety and Los Angeles Times. The 6,100-square-foot gated home is listed at $8,995,000.

“The home includes a living room, great room, office, theater, wine cellar and bar,” according to the listing. “The beautiful master suite boasts soaring vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, stone filled bathroom and massive custom closet.”

View this post on Instagram

I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

If that’s not enough for you, it also features an infinity pool, BBQ and cabana with a fireplace.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The mansion, called “The Tropics,” was previously listed in 2018. An Instagram post from real estate group The Altman Brothers takes you inside.

View this post on Instagram

NEW LISTING! • 1710 Tropical Ave • Beverly Hills • $8,995,000 . This ~6,100 square foot gated Traditional radiates exceptional design, remarkable features and quality materials. The sleek chef's kitchen blends aesthetic vision and functionality with rift white oak cabinets, a marble topped island, and Wolf/Sub-Zero appliances. Seamless indoor/outdoor living through custom Steelcase windows and doors that allow an abundance of light to fill the home while putting the incredible property grounds on display. Featuring 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms the home includes a living room, great room, office, theatre, wine cellar and bar. The beautiful master suite boasts soaring vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, stone filled bathroom and massive custom closet. Offering ultimate privacy with tall lush greenery, the backyard showcases the epitome of California living with an infinity pool, water feature, BBQ and cabana with a fireplace.

A post shared by The Altman Brothers (@thealtmanbrothers) on

Bieber bought the 1930s home in March 2019 for $8.5 million, Architectural Digest reported. The home is next door to Jeff Bezos’ $175 million mansion, according to Variety.

It’s likely on the market because of a recent luxurious purchase from Bieber and Baldwin. They bought a 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion in Beverly Hills in August for $25.8 million, People reported.

View this post on Instagram

Home vibes, but I wanna sell it I think anyone interested?

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service