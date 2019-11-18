Storm-tossed tugboat rams old Bonner Bridge on Outer Banks; crew of 8 survives

One of the Facebook posts that shows the tug boat on its side Sunday in Oregon Inlet next to the old Bonner Bridge. Facebook screenshot

A crew of eight people made it safely to shore Sunday after their tugboat hit the old Bonner Bridge and flipped in Oregon Inlet at the height of a nor’easter, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

It happened around 11 a.m. Sunday, and the boat remained “semi-submerged” and leaning against bridge Monday morning. The old bridge no longer carries traffic, since a new bridge opened earlier this year.

OBX Today reports the crash occurred as the boat and its crew were attempting to secure a barge that broke free and was being tossed in the rough current near the bridge.

Witnesses posted photos on Facebook showing the tugboat on its side against the old bridge, and a barge not far away. “This could have been a disaster,” noted a post from the Cape Hatteras Motel.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The tugboat was identified as the Miss Bonnie, and the Coast Guard said a caller reported the mishap at 11:09 a.m. Sunday.

“All eight people aboard the tugboat returned to shore safely and reported they had no injuries. No pollution has been reported,” the Coast Guard said in a news release. “The cause of the case is currently under investigation.”

The tugboat struck the southern end of the old bridge, OBX Today reported.

A nor’easter lashed the Outer Banks over the weekend, bringing 23-foot waves, 10 inches of rain and wind gusts of about 60 mph.

N.C. 12 remained closed between the Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe on Monday morning, due to ocean overwash and sand. A breach was reported at the Mirlo Dune near Oregon Inlet, state officials said.

Construction crews are in the process of dismantling most of the old Bonner Bridge, after it was replaced by a new one earlier this year. The bridge carried N.C. traffic over Oregon Inlet between Hatteras and Bodie Islands.

Part of the old bridge is being left up to serve as a fishing pier and vantage point for tourists.

NC 12 on OBX still closed to travel due to unsafe conditions. NCDOT has seen no structural damage to NC 12, but say parts of road are covered with sand and water from sound and ocean flooding. https://t.co/5VvcLAYnXa pic.twitter.com/d3WucAY6WI — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) November 17, 2019