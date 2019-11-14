As police rush to school shooting scene, the Senate was debating gun control

As police in Southern California searched for a suspected school shooter, senators across the country in Washington D.C. brought a gun control bill back to the floor.

Early reports from the sheriff say five students were being treated at the scene of the shooting at a high school in Santa Clarita, north of Los Angeles.

“Shooting at Saugus High School , Please avoid the area. Male Asian suspect black clothing last seen at the location. Deputies on scene and still responding. Avoid the area Further information to follow,” the LA County Sheriff’s Department tweeted at 7:56 a.m. pacific time.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Nine minutes earlier, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said on Twitter: “I’m about to go to the Senate floor to ask for unanimous consent to pass universal background checks. Some will call me foolish for trying – one Republican objection and this fails.”

“But when 100 Americans are dying from gun violence every day, inaction is inexcusable,” he said, just minutes before police descended on the high school in California.

By 8:30 a.m., the bill calling for universal background checks was rejected, according to reporters and advocates in the Senate. The House passed the bill last year but it has been stalled in the Senate.

At almost the exact moment news breaks of a school shooting in California, Sen. @ChrisMurphyCT

made a Senate motion to consider the gun background check bill for a vote. The motion was blocked by Sen. @CindyHydeSmith

(R-MS). https://t.co/AU5YMB5zuH — Julie Tallard Johnson, MSW, LCSW (@JTallardJohnson) November 14, 2019 At almost the exact moment news breaks of a school shooting in California, Sen. @ChrisMurphyCT made a Senate motion to consider the gun background check bill for a vote. The motion was blocked by Sen. @CindyHydeSmith (R-MS). pic.twitter.com/1mm6Sh0Hjm — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 14, 2019 @ABC7 has live coverage as shooting reported at high school near Los Angeles. @ChrisMurphyCT

made a Senate motion to consider the gun background check bill for a vote. It was blocked by Sen. @CindyHydeSmith (R-MS).https://t.co/TsedXrIgY5 — S. Johnson: Justice Is On The Ballot (@Shaddow13) November 14, 2019

“Just now on the Senate floor: Chris Murphy (D-CT) called for bringing up the universal gun background checks bill passed by the House; Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) objected on behalf of Republicans, blocking consideration,” Bloomberg reporter Sahil Kapur tweeted.

Police in Santa Clarita say at least five people are being treated after the shooting. Click here for more coverage on the school shooting.