Dad dumps daughter’s body in Rio Grande before reporting her missing, Texas cops say

A Texas father is accused of killing his 17-year-old daughter and dumping her body in a river, El Paso police said in a news release.

Carissia Ingraham’s body was found in the Rio Grande on Saturday, Nov. 10 after a fisherman discovered it near the area of Executive and Ewald Kipp, the release said.

Investigators say her father, Ghari Ingraham, 39, killed his daughter “during an incident of family violence at their home at 151 S. Resler, disposed of her body,” then reported Carissia missing the next day.

The cause of death for Carissia was not released.

Ghari was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for murder, and bond was set at $750,000.