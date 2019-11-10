Teen activist Greta Thunberg to peer over downtown San Francisco from enormous mural

An immense mural of teen climate activist Greta Thunberg is turning heads in downtown San Francisco as it nears completion, The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The gigantic portrait of Thunberg will adorn the Native Sons building on Mason Street near Union Square, KPIX reported.

The 16-year-old from Sweden has won international fame for her work and addressed the United Nations on the topic of global climate change, NBC News reported.

“I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back at school on the other side of the ocean,” a fiery Thunberg scolded the United Nations Climate Action Summit in September. “Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”

The San Francisco mural is being painted by Argentinian artist Andres “Cobre” Petreselli, KPIX reported.

“We’re pretty much at the beginning of our extinction, so if we don’t do anything right now, it’s going to be too late,” said Petreselli, who is donating his time, CNN reported.

Paul Scott, executive director of One Atmosphere, commissioned the work after a previous Petreselli mural of actor Robin Williams in San Francisco had been demolished, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Scott said he doesn’t know if Thunberg is aware of the project, but said most people have responded positively to it, CNN reported.

“They’re struck by the image and want to learn more,” he said, according to the station. “If they take the time to learn more about what she’s trying to share, that I think has an impact on most people. Makes them want to help.”

The mural’s expected to be completed later this week, KPIX reported.