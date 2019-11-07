Flu shots were really insulin, sickening group home residents, Oklahoma officials say

Multiple people at a group home in Oklahoma were taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after receiving insulin instead of a flu shot, the Bartlesville Police and Fire Department told KJRH.

“EMS and fire crews arrived ... and found not one unresponsive person, but multiple unresponsive people,” Police Chief Tracy Roles told KTUL.

Police said that multiple people from Jacquelyn House were transferred to Jane Phillips Hospital, treated and “will soon be released,” News 6 said.

It is unclear what caused insulin to be administered instead of the flu shot, but police called it an accident, according to KTUL.

“I’ve never seen where there’s been some sort of medical misadventure to this magnitude,” Roles said to KTUL. “It could have been worse. Not to downplay where we are, but thinking of where we could be, it certainly could have been very tragic.”

The person who gave the shots was a pharmacist in practice for 40 years, News 6 reported.

“I can’t say enough about how good of a job the fire department and the EMS staff did containing the situation, controlling the situation, and doing what they needed to do to put the patients in the best possible position for recovery,” Roles told News 6.