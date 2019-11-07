Person ‘unharmed but stuck’ 50 feet down a sewer pipe, Los Angeles rescuers say

The Los Angeles Fire Department is working to rescue a person trapped 50 feet inside a sewer pipe on Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials said in a Facebook post that the person is stuck in the confined space in Wilmington, a neighborhood of the Southern California city near Long Beach.

Rescuers put in place a ventilation system “to mitigate atmospheric hazards,” fire officials said.

Authorities responded to the report of the trapped person near the 24000 block of South Baypoint Avenue shortly after noon, and “as of 12:55 p.m., firefighters had established communications with the patient who appeared unharmed but ‘stuck,’” CBSLA reported.

“The entry team is gearing up and making the necessary preparations for entry,” firefighters said on Facebook.

KTLA reported that “more than a dozen firefighters have set up equipment to help with the rescue in the residential neighborhood,” anticipating that rescue efforts could “last for an ‘extended duration.’”