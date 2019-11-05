Mom of three dies in home filled with gas. Man found injured charged, Kansas cops say

A mother of three was found dead in her home under what Topeka police are calling “suspicious circumstances,” media reports say, and the man who was found in the home with her has been charged with murder, according to WIBW 13.

The Topeka Fire Department received a call Friday evening about the smell of gas from a home on SW Warren Avenue. When police arrived, 36-year-old Brandi Prchal was found dead, KSNT reported.

Also found inside the home was 36-year-old Jeremy Lardner. He was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and criminal threat, KSNT said.

Lt. Shane Hilton told Hays Post due to the “suspicious circumstances witnessed by the responding officers, the residence was secured and Crime Scene Officers and Detectives were investigating the scene.”

Prchal’s cause of death has yet to be determined by the coroner’s office, WIBW said. Lardner was “released from the hospital Tuesday, and booked into the Shawnee County jail,” WIBW reported.