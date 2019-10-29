Which California state parks are affected by wildfires, smoke and power cuts?

Wildfires, smoke and Pacific Gas & Electric Co. power cuts that have displaced tens of thousands have also hit Northern California state parks, state officials say.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation has shut down 17 state parks, mostly in the Bay Area near the Kincade Fire, including popular attractions such as Mount Tamalpais, Jack London and Fort Ross state parks.

Operations at another four state parks, including Angel Island in the San Francisco Bay, have been curtailed, state officials say.

In Sonoma County, the Kincade Fire has burned 75,415 acres and forced 180,000 to evacuate since erupting Wednesday near Geyserville.

The fire has reached 15 percent containment as of Tuesday morning. Several mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect, including all or part of Healdsburg and Windsor.

On Tuesday morning, PG&E began cutting power to hundreds of thousands of customers even as 400,000 are still without power from a planned blackout over the weekend, The Sacramento Bee reported. The utility has said it must cut power because of the fire danger posed by high winds.

The following state parks are closed: Armstrong Redwoods, Austin Creek, Bale Grist Mill, Bothe-Napa, Fort Ross, Jack London, Kruse Rhododendron, Marconi Conference Center, Mount Tamalpais, Olompali, Petaluma Adobe, Robert Louis Stevenson, Salt Point, Sonoma, Sonoma Coast, Sugarloaf Ridge and Trione-Annadel.

Angel Island State Park remains open but ferry service to the island has been shut down. China Camp State Park is open for day use only, with the pier closed as a result of high surf. Samuel P. Taylor and Tomales Bay state parks are open but have no power.

Officials urged people with reservations or other plans to visit state parks to check ahead as conditions are changing swiftly.