‘Rapidly growing’ fire shuts Highway 1, new Santa Rosa blaze contained, officials say

More fires ignited Thursday morning in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to Northern California authorities, as firefighters battled the larger Kincade Fire in Sonoma County.

The Muir Fire along Highway 1 near Slide Ranch is “rapidly growing” between Stinson Beach and Muir Beach on the Pacific Ocean coast, but “no structures are threatened and no evacuation orders are underway,” the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The fire reached 45 acres shortly after noon, Marin County Fire said on Twitter. The blaze has shut down Highway 1 in the area.

“Avoid the area,” deputies advised, telling drivers to “please use alternative travel routes and keep roadways clear for firefighting personnel and equipment.”

Firefighters said a helicopter, a bulldozer, two air water tankers and more are responding to the blaze.

In the East Bay, Alameda County authorities said the Richmond Fire Department was working to contain a fire in the Point Isabel area.

KRON reported that “it appears that the fire is burning along the Bay Trail near Interstate 580.”

#BREAKING: Thick, black smoke can be seen in East Bay near Richmond area. We are working to get updates on this fire. https://t.co/ePjE71pOFD pic.twitter.com/8zFC0iZCnM — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) October 24, 2019

Meanwhile, firefighters worked Thursday morning to stop another fire that sparked in Santa Rosa near Annadel State Park, SFGate reported. The Santa Rosa Fire Department said Thursday afternoon that the fire had been fully contained.

“Spring Lake Park will remain closed for the rest of the day to allow firefighters easy access in and out of the area to monitor for hot spots,” firefighters said in a news release.

KPIX shared video on Twitter showing the smoke from the Marin County fire blowing off the land and into the ocean.