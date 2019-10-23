Man gropes kids and tries to pull them away from mothers at Walmart, Texas police say

A 62-year-old man is accused of groping children and women at a Walmart in Mount Pleasant, Texas police said on Wednesday.





Police said on Facebook that they received a call on Sunday of a man groping women and children. Before their arrival, Wal-Mart staff and security identified Gary Kilpatrick as the suspect, police said.

Surveillance video showed Kilpatrick groped at least three children and a woman, police said, along with a fourth child early Sunday and a fifth child at Super Suds Laundry near Walmart.

“Store video shows the suspect briefly pulling two children by the arm, as to pull the child away from their mothers when the parent was not looking,” police said in the news release.

Kilpatrick also “had an active arrest warrant for indecent assault out of New Boston, TX,” police said. He was charged with three counts of indecency with a child and taken to the Titus County Jail, the release said.

Kilpatrick isn’t from the Mount Pleasant area and had been staying in a motel since Oct. 15, police said. Police said they searched his motel room and black Chrysler Sebring.

Police are asking other victims to contact them at 903-575-4185 to speak to a detective.