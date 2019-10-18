Sex crimes from two decades ago land Tennessee music manager in jail, Texas cops say

Sex crimes accusations from 20 years ago have come back to haunt a Tennessee-based Christian music manager and former Texas music intern and pastor after he was indicted on Thursday “on charges including being a fugitive of justice and indecency with a child,” CBS DFW reported.

Jeffrey Charles Berry, 55, “was a music intern at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church from 1985-86, then returned as an associate minister of music in September 1995,” according to the Abilene Reporter News.

Berry’s accuser swore in a court affidavit the abuse began while he was a middle school student attending the church, CBS DFW reported.

Crimes committed by Berry reportedly span back to the mid-1990s, WTVF reports. Berry also worked as a adjunct professor at Belmont University last year, but since his arrest, he was placed on suspension and has resigned, WTVF reported.

The church released the following statement via Facebook:

“Pioneer Drive is committed to the safety of our children and does not take these matters lightly. Our hearts go out to any and all who have ever been abused in this way and to their families as well. We pray for God to bring healing and peace to their minds and souls.

We fully intend to cooperate with any local authority and encourage others who have information regarding this circumstance to do so as well.”

Berry is being held at the Williamson County jail on a $10 million bond, and his initial appearance is set for Oct. 24 in Tennessee, CBS DFW said..