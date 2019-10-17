Fugitive convicted of sexual assault arrested after 17 years on the run, Texas cops say

U.S. Marshals arrested a Texas man on Thursday after he evaded custody for more than 17 years, police told KWTX.

Victor Leon, 58, was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child in 2002. Out on bond, Leon never showed up in court for sentencing. But a judge gave him 80 years in prison, KWTX reported.

“Our deputy U.S. marshals promised the victim that we would find him one day, and we are relieved to finally have been able to deliver on that promise,” U.S. Marshal Susan Pamerleau told KWTX.

Police told Fox 44 news they discovered surveillance video of a motel in Navasota that showed a man believed to be Leon.

Leon was arrested at the motel. So was Tessie McCord, reported KCENTV. She was “charged with harboring a fugitive,” KCENTV reported.

Leon and McCord were taken to the Grimes County Jail. Leon is awaiting extradition to Bell County where he will be formally sentenced for the assault conviction, KCENTV said.

The Navasota Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office helped the U.S Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force in arresting both Leon and McCord, police told Fox 44.