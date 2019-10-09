First-grader killed in school’s crosswalk walking with her big sister, Texas cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

An El Paso, Texas, child died Wednesday morning after being struck by a car while crossing the street in front of her school, officials say.

The child was struck about 8 a.m. while headed to Roberts Elementary School, where she was a student, El Paso Independent School District School Board Trustee Freddy Klayel Avalos confirmed to KTSM.

Police say the female victims were ages 14 and 6 years old, CBS 4 reported. The 6-year-old girl who died was a first grader, officials say.

“It’s something as a parent ... it’s something that’s always on the back of your mind,” El Paso police spokesman Sgt. Enrique Carrillo said in a press release seen in a video from KTSM. “You worry about your kids at school, getting to school. Tragically it just seems to be a part of a life.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“And for a child to be struck at a crosswalk when they are properly walking -- I’m not saying whose at fault right now, that’s under investigation -- but that’s something drivers need to be aware of,” Carrillo continued. “You know, at the crosswalk, we are all in a rush. Everyone is in a rush to get to school, work whatever. But slow down. At a school zone at a crosswalk, what can you say to that?”

The driver of the car has been identified as a 26-year-old woman who is cooperating with the police, KVIA reported.

Police say “there was no immediate word” if she will be charged in the death, the TV station reported.

According to the district, “counselors have been dispatched to the school to provide any student, parent or employee with any help they may need.”

School will remain in session for the remainder of the day, a district official told CBS 4, and will resume normally on Thursday.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone in the District are with the family of the child and the entire Roberts Community,” district officials wrote on Facebook.