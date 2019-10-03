A third swimmer dies this week in the churning ocean off North Carolina

SHARE COPY LINK

A third person has died this week after being pulled from the ocean off North Carolina, according WECT and other news outlets.

Two died Wednesday at Kure Beach, while the third was a National Weather Service scientist who is believed to have drowned Monday at Duck on the Outer Banks, according to news outlets.

Identities have not been released for the two Kure Beach deaths, while the scientist was identified as 58-year-old William Lapenta, director of the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Prediction, according to Duck officials.

All three deaths occurred during a period when the National Hurricane Center warned Hurricane Lorenzo in the Mid-Atlantic was creating “life-threatening surf and rip currents” along the East Coast. Lorenzo has since been downgraded to a post-tropical storm.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The first of the deaths at Kure Beach happened around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, when rescuers pulled an unresponsive man from the water near G Avenue and pronounced him dead, according to The Associated Press. Kure Beach is about 15 miles south of Wilmington.

The second swimmer was found around 7 p.m. in the ocean near J Avenue and he, too, was pronounced dead at the scene, WWAY reported. He was identified as an adult male by WRAL.

Lapenta died around 4:30 p.m. Monday, after rescuers found him unresponsive in the water off Pelican Way beach, according to a news release. He was pronounced dead about 5 p.m. after life-saving measures failed to revive him, officials said.

“While the exact factors that caused the death are unknown, Monday’s surf conditions and a rip current in the area were likely a factor,” Duck officials said in a release.

Most drownings off North Carolina are attributed to rip currents, which can pull swimmers rapidly out to sea, experts say. Many swimmers exhaust themselves trying to fight the current and get back to shore.