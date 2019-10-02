Stop wasting time and energy on ‘BULLSHIT,’ Trump tweets amid impeachment inquiry

SHARE COPY LINK

A Twitter post by President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted Democrats for wasting time on what he called “BULLSHIT.”

“The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306. Get a better candidate this time, you’ll need it!” Trump wrote.

The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306. Get a better candidate this time, you’ll need it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have launched a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, focusing on a phone call with the Ukrainian president in which Trump asked him to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

An archive of Trump’s previous Twitter posts shows that, while he frequently used profane language such as “bullshit” before becoming president, his only previous Twitter post using the word since his election came in April 2019 in a series of posts about an investigation by former special counsel Robert Mueller.

In that post, Trump referred to some of the accusations made against him in Mueller’s report as “total bullshit.”

...agreed to testify, it was not necessary for me to respond to statements made in the “Report” about me, some of which are total bullshit & only given to make the other person look good (or me to look bad). This was an Illegally Started Hoax that never should have happened, a... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2019

Trump has hardly shied away from using profanity, cursing in speeches, interviews and on social media. It might actually help him gain political support, experts say.

“I’d say swearing is part of his appeal,” Melissa Mohr, the author of “Holy Sh*t: A Brief History of Swearing, told the New York Times in May. “It helps create the impression that he is saying what he thinks, ‘telling it like it is.’ We tend to believe people when they swear, because we interpret these words as a sign of strong emotions.”

But other times, swearing has seemed to alarm his supporters, especially evangelicals. During a July campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina, Trump was heard “using the Lord’s name in vain,” Politico reported.

“They’ll be hit so g--damn hard,” Trump said of bombing the Islamic State, according to the political news website.

Trump was criticized in August 2018 after news outlets, including the Washington Post, reported that he questioned protecting immigrants from “shithole countries” such as Haiti, El Salvador and countries in Africa.

It’s not just Trump doing the cursing, however. Democrats also have began profanity to their public lexicon, perhaps because it’s worked for the president, experts told the Los Angeles Times reported.

Notably, presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke said the f-word while talking on CNN about gun control and often swears along the campaign trail, according to the Texas Tribune.

“Politicians on both sides of the aisle are thinking, ‘Maybe profanity, which seems less scripted and guarded, is something I should try out,’” Colorado State University political communications expert Karrin Vasby Anderson told the Los Angeles Times.