Brothers steal woman’s car — with her sleeping 2-year-old in back, Texas cops say

Two brothers were arrested on Tuesday after stealing a mother’s car with her 2-year-old son in the back seat, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the mother left her car unattended in San Carlos while she crossed the street to meet her two other children at the bus stop. The two men reportedly stole the gray Kia with her youngest inside.

The mother gave police a description of two men driving a white Pontiac as potential suspects who stole her vehicle.

Deputies found the car at about 4:11 p.m. “about one mile away from where the vehicle was stolen.”

The child was found asleep in the car unharmed, deputies reported.

After reviewing video footage, deputies “quickly located the vehicle and the suspects matching the description.”

The suspects, 24-year-old Ovidio Zamora and his 18-year-old brother, Eric Zamora, tried to evade police but were eventually apprehended.

Both provided statements admitting they were involved in “the theft, abandoning of the child, and evading from deputies,” police said.

The brothers have been charged with “Abandoning and Endangering a Child/ Without the Intent to Return ($100,000 bond) Evading Arrest on Foot ($20,000), and Theft of Property ($50,000).”