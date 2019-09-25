National
Brewery employees find an unconscious man in their cooler, Ohio police say
A brewery in Ohio turned out to have more than just beer in its cooler, police say.
Cleveland police arrived at Collision Bend Brewing Co. around 8 a.m. on Wednesday to investigate reports of a suspected break-in, WOIO reported.
Employees say they arrived at work that morning and noticed an open door, WJW reported. When they peeked inside, the employees found something entirely unexpected: a man.
Police believe the 30-year-old man — who was found unconscious — had been at the brewery to do maintenance work on the coolers, Cleveland.com reported. Officials suspect he was stuck in the cooler overnight.
The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and police have not commented on his condition, WOIO reported.
