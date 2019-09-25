NC man reports his own fatal shooting to 911, cops say. Then his line goes silent

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man called 911 to report he was shot in the chest before he died at a North Carolina hospital, officials say.

William Mcinnis, 31, made the chilling call after at least 10 rounds were fired Tuesday night, the High Point Police Department said in a news release.

“I’m right here on Filbert Street and got shot in the chest, man,” he said in a 911 call sent to McClatchy news group.

Shortly after telling the dispatcher a more precise location, he can be heard making coughing noises, according to the audio.

Then his phone line goes silent, according to the recording.

“Hello?” the dispatcher said repeatedly while only background noises are audible on the other end, the 911 call reveals.

That was until someone else picked up the phone about two minutes later, according to the call.

“I’ve got a towel on his wound right now, applying pressure to it,” the person told the dispatcher.

Mcinnis was taken to a hospital and later died, police said.

Officials haven’t released information about the suspect, who they say had a “brief conversation” with Mcinnis before the shooting. Police are investigating the fatal shooting as a homicide, according to their news release.