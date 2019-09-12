Watch Greenpeace activists hang from Texas bridge to ‘resist Trump’ and oil industry

Greenpeace activists protest on Texas bridge ahead of Democratic debate Activists from the environmental activist group Greenpeace suspended themselves from the Fred Hartman Bridge to disrupt traffic and "resist Trump and the oil industry" ahead of Thursday night's Democratic debate on September 12, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Activists from the environmental activist group Greenpeace suspended themselves from the Fred Hartman Bridge to disrupt traffic and "resist Trump and the oil industry" ahead of Thursday night's Democratic debate on September 12, 2019.

Greenpeace activists say they’re trying to “resist” President Donald Trump. How? By hanging from a bridge in Texas, video shows.

Demonstrators with Greenpeace USA are dangling from Fred Hartman Bridge in Houston “to resist Trump and the oil industry for fueling this climate crisis,” the organization said in a tweet.

Those hanging from the bridge are blocking the Houston Ship Channel which the Coast Guard closed to traffic from Light 102A to 104 due to the demonstration, the agency said in a press release. As of 7:30 a.m., three boats had been unable to pass, the release said.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office say they’re “actively monitoring the situation” along with other public safety agencies in the city, according to a tweet.

Chief Tim Navarre told reporters the 11 people who repelled and 11 tenders plan to stay on the bridge until tomorrow morning. Ship traffic is expected to be backed up for as long.

We are working with local and federal partners to monitor the Fred Hartman Bridge protest, which is expected to last until Friday morning. Multiple northbound lanes remain closed. Seek alternate routes. #hounews pic.twitter.com/ZgEEFC7CKC — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 12, 2019

“It’s a peaceful group right now,” Navarre said. “What our issues are are the protection and safety of the citizens and the protesters.”

Navarre said protesters wouldnot be immediately removed. He added that if the situation became dangerous, law enforcement would “help” protesters off the bridge.

The Houston Ship Channel is 52 miles long and home to Port Houston, the largest port on the Gulf Coast, the port says on its website. More than 247 million tons of cargo are transported through the port each year. The port ranks first in U.S. imports as well as export tonnage and routinely sees more foreign waterborne tonnage pass through than any other port in the U.S., the website says.

The demonstration appears to be in preparation for Thursday’s Democratic debate. Greenpeace has been a vocal supporter of the Green New Deal, the Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez-backed resolution proposed in February.

Broadly, the resolution seeks to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions and decarbonize a number of industries including transportation and industry, Vox reported.

Critics of the Green New Deal have called it too massive an undertaking, preferring, instead, to focus only on cutting emissions that harm the planet, Politico reported.

“We challenge every candidate on stage tonight to promise to hold the fossil fuel industry accountable if they become president,” the organization said in a tweet.

McClatchy news group has requested comment from Port Houston.