Teen football player pulled from bottom of pool after practice, Indiana school says

A teen in Indiana has died after he was pulled from the bottom of a school swimming pool after being found responsive, the school says.

Police responded to Calumet New Tech High School in unincorporated Gary after report of a potential drowning, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

When police arrived, they learned a 14-year-old football player had been pulled from the pool after being found unresponsive at the bottom, police say. The pool had been opened for players to use after practice.

School staff attempted to revive the teen while they awaited help, performing CPR and using a defibrillator in an attempt to restart the teen’s heart, WGNTV reported.

He was rushed to an area hospital before being flown to University of Chicago Medical Center where superintendent Dr. Sharon Johnson-Shirley says the teen died, WLS reported.

“They just came in from football practice, you know it was very hot and humid yesterday and the coach let them go in to cool off,” Johnson-Shirley told WBBM.

Johnson-Shirley said “all of our coaches were there and they responded immediately” — and called the tragedy the “worst thing that could possibly happen.”

“Right now, my attention is on our students, on our coaches because they are really, really not doing well this morning and I’m not either,” Johnson-Shirley said, according to WBBM.

An investigation is ongoing to determine what led to the tragedy, WLS reported.