Jarrid Wilson, pastor and mental health activist at California church, dies by suicide

Know the warning signs for suicide and what to do next

ReportingOnSuicide.org offers these tips if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide. The U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-TALK.
ReportingOnSuicide.org offers these tips if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide. The U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-TALK.

Jarrid Wilson, a Southern California megachurch pastor who advocated for mental health and suicide awareness, died by suicide Monday night at age 30, CNN reports.

Greg Laurie, senior pastor at Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, where Wilson had been an associate pastor for the past 18 months, announced Wilson’s death in a statement.

“At a time like this, there are just no words,” Laurie wrote. “The Bible says, ‘There is a time to mourn.’ This is certainly that time.”

Wilson, 30, leaves behind his wife Juli and two sons, according to the statement.

“He was vibrant, positive, and was always serving and helping others,” Laurie wrote. “Jarrid also repeatedly dealt with depression and was very open about his ongoing struggles. He wanted to especially help those who were dealing with suicidal thoughts.”

Prior to joining Harvest Christian Fellowship, Jarrid and Juli Wilson had founded Anthem of Hope, a nonprofit promoting mental health awareness, The Washington Post reported.

He had often spoken of his own battles with depression, according to the publication.

Jarrid Wilson had posted several times to Twitter on Monday, including a post saying that he’d just officiated at the funeral of a woman who had died by suicide.

“Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure suicidal thoughts,” he posted later in the day. “But that doesn’t mean Jesus doesn’t offer us companionship and comfort. He ALWAYS does that.”

Juli Wilson posted to Instagram on Tuesday about her husband’s death.

“I love you forever, Thomas Jarrid Wilson, but I have to say that you being gone has completely ripped my heart out of my chest,” she wrote. “Suicide doesn’t get the last word. I won’t let it.”

My loving, giving, kind-hearted, encouraging, handsome, hilarious, give the shirt of his back husband went to be with Jesus late last night . No more pain, my jerry, no more struggle. You are made complete and you are finally free. Suicide and depression fed you the worst lies, but you knew the truth of Jesus and I know you’re by his side right this very second . I love you forever, Thomas jarrid Wilson, but I have to say that you being gone has completely ripped my heart out of my chest. You loved me and our boys relentlessly and I am forever grateful that i had YOU as a husband and a father to our boys . You are my forever and I will continue to let other people know of the hope in Jesus you found and spoke so boldly about . Suicide doesn’t get the last word. I won’t let it. You always said “Hope Gets the last word. Jesus gets the last word”. Your life’s work has lead thousands to the feet of Jesus and your boldness to tell other about your struggle with anxiety and depression has helped so many other people feel like they weren’t alone. YOU WERE an ANTHEM OF HOPE to everyone, baby, and I’ll do my best to continue your legacy of love until my last breath . I need you, jare, but you needed Jesus to hold you and I have to be okay with that. You are everything to me. Since the day we met. J & J. Love you more . These are photos of him in his happy place - fishing the day away . I’ll teach our boys all your tricks, babe. Promise. You are my #anthemofhope

Also hailed as a champion of mental health awareness, Gregory Eells, executive director of counseling and psychological services at the University of Pennsylvania, also died Monday by suicide at 52, Inside Higher Ed reported.

“Sometimes people may think that as pastors or spiritual leaders we are somehow above the pain and struggles of everyday people. We are the ones who are supposed to have all the answers. But we do not,” Laurie wrote in his blog post about Wilson’s death.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and Tuesday was World Suicide Awareness Day.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800 273-8255 or text the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

