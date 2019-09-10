Walter White look-a-like wanted in Illinois on ‘Breaking Bad’-esque charges

Todd W. Barrick Jr., 50, is wanted in Illinois for violating his probation, police say. “Breaking Bad” fans think he looks a lot like Bryan Canston’s Walter White. Galesburg Police Department

Every once in a while, a mugshot comes along that blurs the line between fiction and reality.

That’s exactly what happened when police in Galesburg, Illinois, posted a series of mugshots to their Facebook page. Police say the people in the six photos are wanted, but not yet in police custody.

One such person is Todd Barrick Jr., 50, who stood out to Facebook users, and for good reason: he’s the spitting image of Bryan Cranston’s science teacher-turned-meth dealer Walter White from the iconic AMC television show “Breaking Bad.”

But the similarities didn’t end there. Police say Barrick is wanted for violating his probation related to what else? Methamphetamine possession, KWQC reported.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

It didn’t take long for fans of the show to catch on, referencing the show on the department’s post.

“Heisenberg is alive!!!” one user wrote.

“Wow, the resemblance though,” wrote another.

“Say my name!!!”

“They lookin’ for Tuco and Walter White.”